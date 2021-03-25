Did we see Lowry wear a Raptors uniform for the final time Wednesday?

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have made another aggressive move at the trade deadline by acquiring Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

In exchange, the Magic receive veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. Denver also is receiving forward Gary Clark as part of the trade package.

The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Magic this season. He was the fourth overall pick by Orlando in the 2014 draft.

Clark appeared in 35 games for the Magic this season, with 11 starts. He averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over 18.2 minutes per game.

Harris has long been a favourite of Denver's coaching staff due to his defence. He's been plagued by injuries since being picked 19th overall in the 2014 draft. Playing time has been sporadic for Hampton, who is averaging 9.3 minutes per game.

The deal was another splashy move by the Nuggets as they chase after their first NBA title.

Earlier in the day, they acquired backup centre JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks. McGee will spell All-Star big man Nikola Jokic, who is part of the MVP conversation because he is nearly averaging a triple-double.

The Nuggets made it to the Western Conference finals last season before losing to the champion Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently is 26-18 and in fifth place in the West standings.