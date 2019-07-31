The Detroit Tigers have traded outfielder Nick Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.

#Cubs get Nicholas Castellanos, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Nick Castellanos to the Cubs, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

It is not yet known what the Cubs sent back to the Tigers in exchange for Castellanos.

Castellanos has been enjoying a strong season at the plate, hitting .282 with 9 home runs and 33 RBI and is on pace to have a career-high in extra base hits.

The 27-year-old was in his seventh season as a Tiger and is currently on a one-year $9.95 million contract and set to become a free agent in 2020.

His best season came in 2017 when he hit 26 home runs and drove in 101 runs. It was this season Castellanos transition from third base to right field after the acquisition of third baseman Jeimer Candelario and departure of outfirlder J.D. Martinez.

Castellanos was selected 44th overall in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Tigers and has played his entire career in Detroit.