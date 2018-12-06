Nathan Eovaldi appears to be staying in Boston.

According to multiple reports, the starting pitcher has reached a four-year deal with the Red Sox, two months after helping the franchise clinch their ninth World Series title.

MLB.com Mark Feinsand reports the deal is worth a total of $67.5 million.

According to a source, Eovaldi’s deal is four years and $67.5 million. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 6, 2018

Eovaldi, who was traded to the Red Sox in July for Jalen Beeks, posted a 2-1 record in the postseason with a 1.61 ERA over 22 1/3 innings.

In 21 regular season starts between the Rays and Red Sox, he went 6-7 with an ERA of 3.81 and a WHIP of 1.12.