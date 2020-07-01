On top of the six FC Dallas players that have reportedly already tested positive for COVID-19, the club reported it had three additional players test positive for the virus on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The latest reported positive tests for FC Dallas comes with just about a week remaining before the team plays its first game of the MLS is Back Tournament against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Orlando.

The MLS announced on Tuesday that four players around the league had tested positive after 392 players, coaches, referees, club staff and league staff in Florida were recently tested for COVID-19.