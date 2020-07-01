On top of the six FC Dallas players that have reportedly already tested positive for COVID-19, the club reported it had three additional players test positive for the virus on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

MLS has announced six positive COVID tests in Orlando. @samstejskal and I can confirm the below report that all six positives are FC Dallas players. (Silver lining: no positives for any other team in bubble.)



FCD didn't train yesterday and won't train today. First game is July 9 https://t.co/Go6NJsWXx4 — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 1, 2020

The latest reported positive tests for FC Dallas comes with just about a week remaining before the team plays its first game of the MLS is Back Tournament against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Orlando.

The MLS announced on Tuesday that four players around the league had tested positive after 392 players, coaches, referees, club staff and league staff in Florida were recently tested for COVID-19.