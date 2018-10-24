The Detroit Lions have acquired defensive tackle Damon Harrison from the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

More deals: Now the Giants are trading DT Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2018

The Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Harrison, according to both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 29-year-old Harrison has spent the past three seasons with the Giants after starting his career with the New York Jets.

Through seven games with the G-Men this season, Harrison has 31 tackles and a forced fumbe.

He was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2016.