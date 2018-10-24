47m ago
Reports: Giants trade DT Harrison to Lions
TSN.ca Staff
The Detroit Lions have acquired defensive tackle Damon Harrison from the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.
The Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Harrison, according to both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 29-year-old Harrison has spent the past three seasons with the Giants after starting his career with the New York Jets.
Through seven games with the G-Men this season, Harrison has 31 tackles and a forced fumbe.
He was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2016.