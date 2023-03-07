Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke with the New York Jets Monday as a potential trade looms, according to multiple reports.

The four-time MVP's future with the Packers is once again uncertain this off-season after he returned to the team and received a three-year, $150 million extension last March.

Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports that despite Monday's interaction, Rodgers has not made a decision on his future as of yet.

The Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018 this past season, falling to the Detroit Lions in the final week of the year to finish with an 8-9 record. The team was the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs in 2021, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, and made the NFC Championship in both 2019 and 2020. The team has reached the Super Bowl once in the 18 years since Rodgers was drafted, winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2011.

"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," Rodgers said after the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Lions. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void.

"I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this."

If Rodgers were to be traded, the Packers could elect to move forward with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who has seen just one start in his three years since being drafted.

The Jets missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season in 2022, finishing with a 7-10 record. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White all saw time as the team's starter at quarterback last season.