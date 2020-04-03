Bills GM says Pats are still the team to beat. Does PTI agree?

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and Sammy Watkins have reached an agreement on a new one-year deal that will keep the wide receiver in Kansas City, according to multiple reports.

The Chiefs have reached an agreement with Sammy Watkins on a new 1-year deal that will pay him a base of $9m for 2020 with an incentive package that can reach $16m, a source tells me.



The move creates $5m in cap space for the Chiefs to operate this offseason. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 3, 2020

The deal, which was first reported by Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports, will pay the 26-year-old Watkins a base salary of $9 million with an incentive package that can reach $16 million. Watkins, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Chiefs in 2018, was reportedly set to make a base salary of $13.75 million in 2020.

Watkins seemingly confirmed his new deal Friday morning with the following tweet:

Im back KC LETS GET IT..! #RUNITBACKTOUR — King me (@sammywatkins) April 3, 2020

By reworking Watkins' deal, the Chiefs have freed up $5 million in cap space, per Paylor.

Watkins posted the third most receiving yards for the Chiefs during the 2019 regular-season campaign with 673, and his three touchdowns were the fifth most on the team. In the postseason, however, Watkins had more receiving yards (288) than any other Kansas City receiver.