Seven-time all-star LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.

LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2021

Aldridge, 35, recently reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, whom he had spent the past four seasons with. The forward/centre has averaged has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.

Aldridge, who was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2006 draft, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.