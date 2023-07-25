The Los Angeles Chargers and QB Justin Herbert have agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2029 season, according to multiple reports.

The next QB domino falls: Chargers and Justin Herbert reached agreement today on a landmark five-year, $262.5 million extension that ties him to the franchise through the 2029 season, sources tell me and @Lindseythiry. Deal gets done before Chargers’ first training-camp practice… pic.twitter.com/m8cYcqANtX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal includes $133.7 million fully guaranteed with the injury guarantee reaching $193.7 million.

Sources: Justin Herbert’s five-year extension includes $133.7 million fully guaranteed, $193.7 million with the injury guarantee and springing potentially to $218.7 million guaranteed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

Herbert appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Chargers last season and threw for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The 25-year-old has thrown for 14,089 passing yards over his first three seasons, the most by any QB in history over that span. He also has 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions since breaking into the league in 2020.

The Eugene, Oregon native was selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was the third QB selected behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.