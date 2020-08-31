Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James needs surgery on his knee and will miss the next six to eight months according to multiple reports.

Derwin James needs knee surgery and will be out 6 - 8 months, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2020

After an incredible rookie campaign in 2018, James missed all but five games last season because of a stress fracture in his right foot.

In his All-Pro rookie season, the 24-year-old recorded 103 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

He was selected in the first round (No. 17 overall) by the Chargers out of Florida State.