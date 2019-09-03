The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly locking up quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year extension, tying him to the team for the next six seasons through 2024, according to multiple reports.

Rams are signing QB Jared Goff to a four-year extension, tying him to team for next six seasons through 2024, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is expected to award Goff the largest guarantee in NFL history and pay him more than $32 million per year.

The #Rams and QB Jared Goff are expected to execute a 4-year deal that is trending toward the largest guarantee in NFL history, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

The #Rams & QB Jared Goff have made significant progress on a long-term contract extension that will be done in the coming days, sources say. The deal should pay him more than $32M per year and allow him to cash in early, similar to Carson Wentz. LA locking up more of its future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

In his third season with the Rams, Goff led the team to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots 13-3.

He threw for 4,688 yards (fourth in the NFL) and 32 touchdowns last season, both career-highs as he started all 16 of the Rams' games.

Goff was the first overall pick by the Rams at the 2016 NFL Draft after three NCAA seasons with UCLA.