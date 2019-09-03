41m ago
Reports: Rams to sign Goff to 4-year extension
The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly locking up quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year extension, tying him to the team for the next six seasons through 2024, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is expected to award Goff the largest guarantee in NFL history and pay him more than $32 million per year.
In his third season with the Rams, Goff led the team to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots 13-3.
He threw for 4,688 yards (fourth in the NFL) and 32 touchdowns last season, both career-highs as he started all 16 of the Rams' games.
Goff was the first overall pick by the Rams at the 2016 NFL Draft after three NCAA seasons with UCLA.