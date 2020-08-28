Phillips shares his take on the mess that is the Mets

Manny Ramirez is back.

Well, back in baseball that is.

According to multiple reports, the 48-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League.

Breaking: Manny Ramirez, 48, signs 1-year deal with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League. Diamondstar international Baseball Agency with agent Hector Zepeda did the deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 29, 2020

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network adds that Diamondstar international Baseball Agency with agent Hector Zepeda did the deal.

Ramirez last played in MLB for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011 but hit just .059 in five games.

A 12-time All-Star and nine-time Silver Slugger award winner, Ramirez spent eight seasons apiece with the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland in addition to three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ramirez has 555 home runs and 1,831 RBI over the course of 19 big league seasons.