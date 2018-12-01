After days of speculation, it looks like the deal is finally happening.

According to multiple reports, the Seattle Mariners have agreed to send second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Jay Bruce, relievers Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista and prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn. The Mariners are also sending $20 million to New York as part of the agreement.

Full deal is Diaz, Cano and $20M to #Mets for Bruce, Swarzak, Kelenic, Dunn and Bautista. Mets will pay Cano 5 yrs $63M once subtract how much owe Bruce/Swarzak plus $20M — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 2, 2018

Mariners send $20M to mets to complete deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2018

The deal is pending physicals but is not expected to be officially announced until next week.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Cano waived his no-trade clause and is expected to join the Mets for a physical on Monday.

Cano, 36, is owed $120 million through the 2023 season, but the Mets will shed the remaining salaries of Bruce ($28 million) and Swarzak ($8.5 million). Cano and Diaz are two of many high-profile Mariners to be dealt by Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto this off-season, with Mike Zunino, Alex Colome and James Paxton all finding new homes.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier on Saturday that the M's are talking to the Philadelphia Phillies about shortstop Jean Segura as well.

Cano is coming off a season in which he was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, but he did hit .303 with 10 homers and 50 RBI in 80 games.

The Mets' real prize in the deal might not be Cano, but Diaz. The 24-year-old had one of the best seasons for a closer ever, posting 57 saves and an ERA of 1.96. He is under club control through 2023.

With the Mets trading closer Jeurys Familia at the Oakland Athletics just prior to the trade deadline next season, Diaz should slide into the role comfortably.

While the Mariners won 89 games, they failed to make the postseason for the 17th season in a row. The Mets finished at 77-85 to miss the playoffs for the second year in a row after back to back October berths in 2015 and 2016.