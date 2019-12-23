Phillips: Blue Jays 'needed' Hyun-Jin Ryu, 'one of the best pitchers available'

The Miami Marlins have signed catcher Francisco Cervelli to a one-year, $2 million deal according to multiple reports.

Source: Francisco Cervelli has agreed to a one-year, $2M deal with the Marlins, pending physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 23, 2019

Cervelli split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves, hitting .213 in 48 games, 34 of which came with the Pirates. He was released in mid-August and sigend with the Braves as a free agent later in the month.

Cervelli spent the first six years of his career in New York with the Yankees and arrived in Pittsburgh at the start of the 2015 season.

He has an OPS of .738 in 714 games spread out across 12 big league seasons.