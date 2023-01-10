Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos Monday regarding their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

Harbaugh said in a statement last week he "expects" to remain at Michigan, but has also reportedly spoken to the Carolina Panthers regarding their opening. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Austin Meek and Bruce Feldman reported earlier last week that the Wolverines head coach will return to the NFL if a job offer materializes.

"I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer,” a source close to Harbaugh told The Athletic.

The Broncos are looking for their third head coach in as many years after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26 after a 4-11 record in his 15-game tenure.

Harbaugh, 59, spent four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, posting an overall mark of 44-19-1. Under Harbaugh the Niners reached three straight NFC Championship games and went to Super Bowl XLVII where they ultimately fell to the Baltimore Ravens, who are coached by Harbaugh's brother, John Harbaugh.

A native of Toledo, OH, Harbaugh has spent the past eight seasons at his alma mater in Ann Arbor and won Big Ten titles in the past two. But bowl success has been hard to come by for the Wolverines under him and their season has ended in the past two seasons at the College Football Playoff semi-final stage. After going 13-0 in the regular season and the Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines fell 51-45 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl this past Saturday. He has an overall 74-25 record at Michigan (1-7 in bowls).

Harbaugh agreed to a five-year extension with the Wolverines last February after failing to come to an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings. The contract that runs through 2026 will pay Harbaugh a total of $36.7 million, but the current buyout is $3 million and will decrease over the duration of the deal.

Harbaugh has already been attached to the impending vacancies at the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, the team he quarterbacked from 1994 to 1997 and made a Pro Bowl in 1995. Harbaugh also suited up with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers over his 14-year active career.

Prior to joining the Niners, Harbaugh spent three seasons at the helm of FCS program San Diego and four years at Stanford.