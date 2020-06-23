The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 for a 60-game season, according to multiple media reports.

Later Tuesday, the MLB and MLBPA came to an agreement on the health and safety protocols that will be used for the 2020 season, according to ESPN's Karl Ravech.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season, sources tell ESPN, but deal is not finalized yet.



Jim Bowden of CBS Sports is reporting that the season will begin on July 24.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the injured list for the 2020 season will be 10 days and MLB is also expected to institute a COVID-19 related injured list that would not have a specific number of days attached to its use.

On Monday, the players rejected a 60-game proposal from the league and the clubs voted unanimously to impose a season of the same length based on a March 26 agreement between the two sides.

The league asked the players to respond by 5pm today on the matters of reporting by July 1 and on a health and safety protocol manual.

With the two sides failing to reach a new agreement, the league will not be able to expand the playoffs or institute a universal DH without the players permission.