The Montreal Alouettes will hire long-time NFL personnel man Tom Gamble as their assistant general manager under new GM Danny Maciocia, according to multiple reports.

New #AlsMTL GM @dmaccoach wants to have “boots on the ground” in the U.S. It’s my understanding he’ll hire Tom Gamble as his assistant and personnel executive there. Gamble had the same positions with SF 49ers and has spent nearly three decades in the NFL — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) January 24, 2020

Gamble was assistant GM with the San Francisco 49ers from 2015-16, an organization he spent 11 years with and also held the title of director of player personnel in 2011-12.

Gamble spent 30 years in the NFL and along with the 49ers worked for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets.