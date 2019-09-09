If all goes well in New England this season, Antonio Brown could stick around longer.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots and Brown added an option year onto his current contract for 2020 at $20 million.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the move is "for cap purposes this year and helps for accounting" and becomes fully guaranteed if picked up.

Brown signed with the Patriots over the weekend after asking for his release from the Oakland Raiders on Saturday. Multiple reports indicated that Brown's deal includes $9 million guaranteed for the coming season and can go somewhere in the neighbourhood of $15 million with incentives.

Brown was set to receive up to $50 million over the next three years had he stuck with the Raiders.