Cam Newton appears to be staying with the New England Patriots.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots signed the pending free agent quarterback to a one-year deal on Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the report, but noted the Patriots are open to adding another quarterback this off-season as well.

Schefter adds the contract is worth to close to $14 million.

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Patriots after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He completed 65.8 per cent of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first season with the team, adding 592 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

Newton was named NFL MVP in 2015 and is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.