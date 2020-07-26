Will more NFL players follow Duvernay-Tardif's lead and opt out of season?

The New York Giants are planning to release Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following his arrest in June for an alleged hit-and-run accident, per multiple reports.

The #Giants will release K Aldrick Rosas soon, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Rosas was recently charged with three misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run accident in June. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2020

Rosas was reportedly charged with three misdemeanors. With him no longer in their plans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are signing 29-year-old kicker Chandler Catanzaro, who spent time with the New York Jets in 2019 before retiring last August, to a one-year deal.

Giants are signing former Jets’ kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal, per league source. He retired last August and was released from the Jets’ reserve/left squad list just last week. With the Giants releasing Aldrick Rosas today, Catanzaro steps in. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2020

After going undrafted in 2016, the 25-year-old Rosas found a home with the Giants and has spent the past three seasons with the team. His performance during the 2018 campaign earned him his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Last season, Rosas successfully connected on 12 of his 17 field goal attempts. He has successfully made 62 of his 75 career field goal attempts overall.

Catanzaro, who has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers over his five preseasons in the NFL, has made 119 of his 142 career field goal attempts.

The Giants, like the other teams around the NFL, will begin training camp this week.