The New York Jets are signing free agent running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/SU95TqaQL4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook appeared in all 17 regular season games and rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 28-year-old was selected 41st overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings and posted 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns on the ground for them over six seasons.

He also had five receiving touchdowns on 221 receptions for the Vikings.

The Vikings released Cook in June for salary cap reasons. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against their cap before they cut him loose.