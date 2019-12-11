The New York Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with starting pitcher Michael Wacha, according to multiple reports.

Wacha agreement with Mets is for 1 year. Will be back on market at 29 next winter. Finalizing details. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2019

Joel Sherman of the New York Post notes with Wacha coming off a down season, this will give him a chance to rebuild his value and re-enter the market next winter in a more shallow starting pitcher market.

In 126.2 innings for the St. Louis Cardinals last season, Wacha pitched to an ERA of 4.76. He has spent the past seven seasons with the Cardinals and was named an All-Star in 2015.

He was selected in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft and made his big league debut the following May.