The New York Mets are holding their breath.

According to multiple reports, Jeff McNeil will have an MRI on his left hamstring after he exited Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

With the Mets down two in the ninth inning, McNeil grounded one to the left side and came up limping after being called out at first. He walked gingerly back to the dugout with the help of the training staff appearing to favour his left leg. The Mets would go on to fall 5-3 to the division-leading Braves.

After the game, McNeil told reporters the injury "wasn't terrible, just a little snag," adding that he did not feel anything pop.

"It didn't feel great, but I don't think it's terrible," McNeil said. "We'll see what it feels like in the morning."

Should McNeil miss any time, it could hinder the Mets who are already without second baseman Robinson Cano. According to The MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets have made arrangements for veteran infielder Ruben Tejada to join the team in Atlanta on Wednesday should McNeil miss any time.

Mets have made arrangements for Ruben Tejada to join the team in Atlanta. The official word is that McNeil (hamstring) will be evaluated later today, but they have plan in place, in case. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 14, 2019

Prior to his exit, McNeil was 1-for-5 with an RBI. His batting average stands at .332 entering play Tuesday.

After winning 14 of 15 games, the Mets have dropped two in a row and now sit two games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second National League wild card spot.