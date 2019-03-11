4h ago
Reports: NHLPA appealing for Voracek
TSN.ca Staff
Voracek suspended two games for hit on Boychuk
According to multiple reports, the NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek for his two-game suspension.
Dave Isaac of the Philadelphia Courier-Post believes the hearing could take place ahead of the team's Thursday game against the Washington Capitals, when Voracek is currently slated to sit out his second game.
Voracek received the suspension on Sunday for interference on New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk one night earlier.
He appeared to be respond to the suspension on Twitter by posting five "crying of laughter" emojis.
The 29-year-old picked up a five-minute major for interference on the play during Saturday's 5-2 win.
The Flyers, who sit five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, host the Ottawa Senators on Monday.