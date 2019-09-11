7m ago
Reports: Raiders' Abram to miss rest of year
Oakland Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram is expected to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, as first reported by Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report.
TSN.ca Staff
Lefkoe reported Abram tore his rotator cuff and labrum in the first quarter of the Raiders' season-opening win over the Denver Broncos and is expected to have surgery later this week.
It's unclear exactly when Abram suffered the injury because he played the full game.
ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Abram will seek a second opinion on his shoulder, but the possibility of being placed on injured reserve still exists.
The Hard Knocks star had five tackles and one pass defence in his debut with the Raiders.