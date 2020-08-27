41m ago
Reports: Eagles LT Dillard tears bicep, could miss season
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard tore his bicep at practice Thursday and will most likely require season-ending surgery, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The Eagles drafted Dillard in the first round in last year's draft. He appeared in all 16 games his rookie season with four starts.