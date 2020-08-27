Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard tore his bicep at practice Thursday and will most likely require season-ending surgery, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles drafted Dillard in the first round in last year's draft. He appeared in all 16 games his rookie season with four starts.