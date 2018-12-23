2h ago
Reports: Rams RB Gurley out vs. Cardinals
TSN.ca Staff
Melvin Ingram: Aaron Donald is my MVP
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley will miss the team's game against the Arizona Cardinals later today, according to multiple reports.
Gurley was listed as a game-time decision earlier Sunday with the team expected to test him before kickoff. Gurley has been battling knee inflammation this week.
Gurley has 1,251 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for the Rams in 14 games this season.
Recently signed veteran running back CJ Anderson is expected to start for the Rams in Gurley's place.