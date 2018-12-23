Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley will miss the team's game against the Arizona Cardinals later today, according to multiple reports.

Source: Todd Gurley is OUT against the Cardinals. Will not play. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 23, 2018

Gurley was listed as a game-time decision earlier Sunday with the team expected to test him before kickoff. Gurley has been battling knee inflammation this week.

Gurley has 1,251 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for the Rams in 14 games this season.

Recently signed veteran running back CJ Anderson is expected to start for the Rams in Gurley's place.