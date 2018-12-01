Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will miss tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a back injury, head coach Nick Nurse said.

Third-year veteran Fred VanVleet will start in place of Lowry.

Lowry sitting out tonight comes as a surprise, as up until now, there had been nothing reported in the media about his injury. The 32-year-old, however, has played in all 23 of the Raptors' previous games this season and is second on the team in minutes played per night (34.1).

Lowry, a four-time all-star, is averaging 15.4 points per game and a NBA-best 10.3 assists for the 19-4 Raptors, who currently have the best record in the league.