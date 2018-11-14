1h ago
Reports: Ravens' Flacco not practising Wednesday
TSN.ca Staff
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was not practising with the team Wednesday as they began preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.
Flacco is dealing with a hip injury suffered in the team's 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. The Ravens had their bye week last week.
If Flacco can't go this week, the Ravens' backups are Robert Griffin III and rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens are 4-5 and taking on the 5-4 Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup.