Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was not practising with the team Wednesday as they began preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Joe Flacco (hip) was not practicing today for Ravens. Also not practicing: RT James Hurst (back) and S Tony Jefferson (had previously been dealing with hamstring). — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 14, 2018

Flacco is dealing with a hip injury suffered in the team's 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. The Ravens had their bye week last week.

If Flacco can't go this week, the Ravens' backups are Robert Griffin III and rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are 4-5 and taking on the 5-4 Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup.