The Miami Dolphins have acquired running back Matt Breida from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to multiple media reports.

49ers are trading RB Matt Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

The 25-year-old appeared in 13 games last season for the 49ers and rushed for 623 yards and a touchdown during the regular season.

Breida also had nine carries during the playoffs as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The news came soon after it was officially announced the team had acquired disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams from Washington for two draft picks.

But that wasn't all.

General manager John Lynch stayed busy throughout the afternoon, sending wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and a sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round pick in the team's third trade of the day.

The swap means the Niners will move up 20 spots in Saturday's draft from 210 to 190.

Goodwin has spent the past three seasons in San Francisco after playing with the Buffalo Bills for the first four years of his career.