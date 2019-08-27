According to multiple reports, veteran forward Scottie Upshall will join the Dallas Stars for training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Can confirm report from @spittinchiclets that Scottie Upshall will be attending Stars training camp on a PTO. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) August 26, 2019

Upshall spent last season with the St. Louis Blues, posting seven goals and 19 points in 63 games. He did not dress during the team's run to the Stanley Cup.

The 35-year-old has failed to top 10 goals in a season since 2013-14, when he with the Florida Panthers. That was also the last time he exceeded 20 points in a season.

In 759 career games, Upshall has 138 goals and 285 points.

He entered the league as the sixth overall pick in the 2002 NHL Draft, selected by the Nashville Predators.