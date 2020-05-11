The 2020 season will be four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel’s last at Ferrari, according to multiple reports.

Tobi Gruner of Auto Motor und Sport reported contract renewal talks between Vettel and Ferrari came to a halt without reaching a new deal, and both sides agreed to part ways after the 2020 season.

Vettel has been with Ferrari since 2015 and has failed to win a world title with the team. He finished second twice (2017 and 2018) and third once (2015) in his five years with the Italian team.

While the 32-year-old Vettel was the team’s clear No. 1 driver his first four years, he finished behind promising young teammate Charles Leclerc in points last season. Leclerc finished fourth in 2019 with 264 points (two wins and 10 podiums), while Vettel finished fifth with 240 points (one win and nine podiums).

Prior to his time at Ferrari, Vettel was in the Red Bull Racing system, starting with Toro Rosso midway through the 2007 season before getting promoted to Red Bull in 2009. The German raced six seasons with Red Bull, winning four world championships (2010-2013).