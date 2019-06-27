CFL Wired: Week 2 - Davis and Redblacks hold off strong showing from Fajardo

Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian was at Saskatchewan Roughriders practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The Roughriders signed Elimimian in the off-season but the 32-year-old has yet to suit up for the team through two games.

Roughriders general manager Jeremy O'Day said ahead of the regular season Elimimian will be out for a couple of weeks with a calf injury.

Saskatchewan takes on the Toronto Argonauts Monday.