43m ago
Reports: Elimimian at Roughriders practice
TSN.ca Staff
Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian was at Saskatchewan Roughriders practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The Roughriders signed Elimimian in the off-season but the 32-year-old has yet to suit up for the team through two games.
Roughriders general manager Jeremy O'Day said ahead of the regular season Elimimian will be out for a couple of weeks with a calf injury.
Saskatchewan takes on the Toronto Argonauts Monday.