How do the Red Sox explain the Mookie Betts trade to their fans?

If the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are going to eventually work out a deal for Mookie Betts to land in L.A., they might have to do it without the Minnesota Twins.

Twins have not backed out of initial 3-team trade that would send Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, I'm told. They are willing to renegotiate and attempt to work through it, though whether it ultimately gets figured out is uncertain. All sides want a resolution by reporting date. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 8, 2020

According to multiple reports, the Twins have not yet pulled out of Tuesday's three-team blockbuster deal after concerns emerged with pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol's physical, but it is uncertain if they will remain in the trade. According to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Twins have set a deadline of Saturday to resolve their part of the deal with the Red Sox.

Latest word: While the #MNTwins haven’t backed out quite yet, they are setting a deadline of today to resolve their part of the deal with Boston. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 8, 2020

Earlier this week, the three teams agreed in principle to a deal sending Betts and lefty David Price to the Dodgers, Kenta Maeda to the Twins and Graterol and Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox.

LaVelle E. Neal III of the StarTribune originally reported the Twins backing out, adding the Red Sox were concerned Graterol's medical history indicated he might not be able to handle a starter's workload long-term. But Neal later tweeted "Hey the headine was a little strong. Twins don’t expect a deal to be made. That is clear. But There’s no 'pull out' yet."

What the snag means for the Red Sox and Dodgers is unclear at the moment. The Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement on Friday calling for a resolution to the situation, saying "the events of this last week have unfairly put several players’ lives in a state of limbo."

All three teams are scheduled to begin spring training at various points next week.