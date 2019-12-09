Phillips: Reality is there’s a bit of a hurdle to get MLB players to come to Toronto

Stephen Strasburg is off the market.

The 31-year-old is in agreement on a new deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal is for seven years and $245 million.

Stephen Strasburg’s deal with the Washington Nationals is for seven years and $245 million, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2019

Strasburg had one of his best seasons last year – and that was before he helped pitch the Nationals to their first World Series title in franchise history.

During the regular season, Strasburg went 18-6 with an ERA of 3.32 in a league-leading 209.0 innings. It was his first season since 2014 that he made over 30 starts.

In the playoffs, Strasburg went 5-0 including a dominant 8.1-inning effort against the Houston Astros in Game 6 that ultimately helped lead the Nats to the World Series title one day later.

Since being selected No. 1 overall in 2009, Strasburg is 112-58 with an ERA of 3.17 and a WHIP of 1.03.

He made his debut in June of 2010, striking out 14 Pittsburgh Pirates over seven innings en route to his first-career victory.

He is a native of San Diego, Calif.