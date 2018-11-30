Washington Wizards centre Dwight Howard is undergoing surgery today to alleviate pain from a gluteal injury, according to multiple reports.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes points out that the typical recovery timeline for this type of procedure is two-to-three months. Sources told Haynes that there is a chance that Howard could return sooner, though.

Howard missed all of training camp with the injury as well as the start of the regular season. He returned in early November but has not played since Nov. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Through nine games so far this season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 12.8 points per game to go along with 9.2 rebounds. Howard is in his first season with the Wizards after spending last year with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards will be back in action without Howard on Friday night in Philadelphia against the 76ers.