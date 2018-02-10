BERLIN — Marco Reus made his first appearance of the season and Michy Batshuayi scored again as Borussia Dortmund moved third in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at home over Hamburger SV on Saturday.

Reus led the side as Dortmund captain on his return after a cruciate ligament injury sustained last May in the German Cup final.

However, the Germany forward was unable to inspire Dortmund in a lacklustre first half. Hamburg defended well and looked more like scoring. There were whistles from disappointed Dortmund fans at the break.

The second half started as the first ended, but Christian Pulisic fired a ball across goal and Batshuayi slid in to score his third goal in two games since moving on loan from Chelsea. As promised, the Belgian striker celebrated with a somersault.

Dortmund lived dangerously with Hamburg threatening an equalizer, but substitute Mario Goetze sealed the win in injury time after Andre Schuerrle played him in to lift the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper. Batshuayi instigated the move with a good pass for Schuerrle.

Hamburg remains second last, three points below Mainz, which lost 4-2 at Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen dropped to fifth after slumping to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hertha Berlin.

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated bottom club Cologne 4-2 at home to move fourth, the last place for Champions League qualification.

Hannover ended Freiburg's nine-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win at home to consolidate its midtable spot, level on points with Hoffenheim and Augsburg.

Runaway leader Bayern Munich was hosting Schalke later.