DETROIT — Victor Reyes hit a three-run triple in the five-run first to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angles 6-2 on Thursday.

Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter was on pace to pick up his first career victory, but left the game after four innings with an oblique strain.

Warwick Saupold (3-1) replaced Carpenter and pitched two perfect innings. Carpenter gave up one run and five hits.

Andrew Heaney (2-4) allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings. He had given up a total of six runs over his previous six starts.

The Tigers set themselves up to win the four-game series by roughing up Heaney in the first inning.

Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double, John Hicks drove in a run with a single and Reyes' triple later cleared the bases to make it 5-0. Reyes finished with three hits.

Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut.

Jose Briceno hit a solo homer in the fifth and Mike Trout hit an RBI single in the eighth, pulling the Angels within four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Zack Cozart (forearm tightness) was a late scratch from the lineup on Wednesday and manager Mike Sciosica said the infielder felt a little better Thursday morning.

"I hope it's not serious," Sciosica said.

Tigers: Slugger Miguel Cabrera may play Friday night at home against Toronto after missing nearly a month with a strained right hamstring.

"If he's good, he'll go right in the lineup," manager Ron Gardenhire said.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Jaime Barria (4-1) and Texas RHP Bartolo Colon (2-2) are scheduled to be on the mound Friday night when Los Angeles returns home.

Tigers LHP Blaine Hardy (1-0) and Blue Jays LHP Jaime Garcia (2-3) are the probable pitchers Friday night in Detroit.

