RGIII the only healthy QB at Ravens practice

Robert Griffin III was the only healthy quarterback at Baltimore Ravens Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Starter Joe Flacco has been battling a hip injury and missed Wednesday's practice as well, while rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson was out with a stomach issue.

The Ravens are 4-5 and taking on the 5-4 Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup.