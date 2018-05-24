Riccardo fastest in first practice at Monaco GP

MONACO — Daniel Ricciardo posted the fastest time in the first practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.

In sunny conditions, the Australian driver overtook Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen's leading time late in the session and was quicker by .154 seconds.

F1 leader Lewis Hamilton was third quickest for Mercedes and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was fourth.

There is a second practice later Thursday on the tight and sinewy 3.4-kilometre (2.1-mile) street circuit.

Vettel won the Monaco GP last year and the German driver needs another strong performance after dropping points in the title race. Vettel is second overall and 17 points behind Hamilton, who has won the past two races with Vettel placing fourth in both.

