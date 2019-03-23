Two Canadian QBs stand out at this year's CFL Combine

TORONTO — The CFL is sending offensive tackle Shane Richards home after he decided against testing at the league's national combine.

The six-foot-six 334-pound Richards interviewed with a host of CFL teams Friday night and was weighed and measured Saturday. But shortly afterwards he informed league officials he wouldn't participate in testing.

Richards, from Calgary, played collegiately at Oklahoma State and recently participated in the school's pro day March 12, posting 22 reps in the 225-pound bench press and 27 inches in the vertical jump.

The CFL scouting bureau ranked Richards No. 2 on its top-20 prospects for the draft in May.

With Laval's Mathieu Betts — the No. 1 prospect — skipping the combine, Richards was the highest-ranked player participating in the event.