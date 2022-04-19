Toronto's Richie Laryea made his Nottingham Forest debut on Wednesday, coming in as a 79th-minute substitute in Monday's 4-0 win over West Brom.

The Canada right-back joined the Championship side in January from Toronto FC in a £818,000 move.

The victory put Forest in fifth place on 70 points with five remaining matches. Forest trails second-place Bournemouth by seven points for the final automatic promotion spot. They lead seventh-place Millwall by five points and have two games in hand on the Lions.

The third-to-sixth-place teams in the Championship meet at season's end in a playoff for the final promotion spot. Currently Forest is joined in the playoff places by Huddersfield, Luton and Sheffield United.

Forest last played Premier League football in 1999. The team last reached the playoffs in 2011.

Forest finishes their season with matches against relegation-threatened Peterborough United, presumptive champions Fulham, Swansea City, a potentially consequential clash with the Cherries and Hull City.