Despite injuries piling up for the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Rick Bowness has vowed his team will stave off elimination in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Jets suffered a 4-2 loss in Game 4 Monday, losing centre Mark Scheifele to an upper-body injury in the first period. Scheifele's status remains up in the air for Winnipeg, who are already without defenceman Josh Morrissey for the remainder of the series and have yet to have Nikolaj Ehlers in their lineup due to injury.

"He'll be reevaluated tomorrow," Bowness said of Scheifele after his team fell behind 3-1 in the series Monday. "Our team played very hard tonight. We adjusted, and we've been through this before early in the year when we had five or six guys out, key guys out. And now we're faced with it again. And the difference now, obviously, is you're in the playoffs and you're playing an excellent hockey club every night. And they are a good hockey club. So are we. We'll find a way.

"We fought through this before. Are we missing some keys guys? Yes. We'll find a way to win that game on Thursday."

The Jets have dropped three straight games after shocking Vegas with a 5-1 victory on the road in Game 1. Winnipeg erased a three-goal deficit in the third period of Game 3, but lost in double-overtime as the Golden Knights took both games at the Canada Life Centre.

In Game 4, the Jets spent the majority of the third period trailing 3-2, but couldn't find an equalizer before Brett Howden sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

"There's no quit in the guys. There's lots of fight left," Bowness added. "You saw the effort, and they're giving everything they can down there. … Five-on-5, the play is even. They're not out-chancing us, we're not out-chancing them."

Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy, however, told reporters post-game he didn't feel his team's Game 4 win was ever in doubt.

"At the end of the day, no panic, just take care of business," Cassidy said. "Play the right way and end up getting the win, that's what we came here for. I think we're the better team, but usually when you watch the game you can get a better feel for it, but I never felt we were in trouble tonight."

After missing the postseason last year, the Golden Knights are looking to advance past the first round for the fourth time in their six-year franchise history.