With Nathan Rourke having joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, Vernon Adams Jr. will take over as the starting quarterback of the BC Lions.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell released a statement Monday, reaffirming the team's faith in Adams Jr.

"Our organization is excited to move ahead with Vernon Adams Jr.," Campbell said. "As our quarterback Vernon was instrumental to our success in 2022 and we look forward to building on it this season."

Rolling with VA: a statement from Coach Rick 🦁 pic.twitter.com/6YInvqOs52 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 16, 2023

The Lions acquired Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes in August after Rourke suffered a foot injury.

The 30-year-old appeared in eight games with the Lions, completing 118 of 180 passes for 1,504 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He added 14 carries for 129 yards rushing.

Adams Jr. made his CFL debut with the Alouettes in 2016 and has spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as well. He has 49 career passing touchdowns to 27 interceptions.