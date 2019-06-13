Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Rick Nash has been named special assistant to general manager Jarmo Kekelainen.

Nash, who retired as a player in January, will assist the team's hockey operations department in areas including player evaluations, prospect development and player recruitment.

The 34-year-old was selected first overall by Columbus at the 2002 NHL Draft and spent his first nine NHL seasons with the franchise, serving as captain for four seasons. He also had stints with the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins.

In 1,060 career games, Nash recorded 467 goals and 805 points, winning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's top goal-scorer in 2003-04 and has two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada (2010, 2014).

"Rick is the most decorated player in Blue Jackets history and was one of the game's most respected players during a career that included multiple All-Star Games, Olympic and World Championship gold medals and a Stanley Cup Final appearance," said Kekalainen. "He cares deeply about the Blue Jackets and the city of Columbus and will be a great addition to our organization."

The Blue Jackets also announced other promotions within the hockey operations department.

Bill Zito has been promoted to senior vice-president of hockey operations, associate GM and alternate governor, while Josh Flynn and Basil McRae move up to assistant general managers. Chris Clark was also promoted to director of player personnel.

"Our club has made great strides in recent seasons thanks in part to the experienced and talented group of individuals within our hockey operations department," said Kekalainen. "We believe it was important to recognize contributions and maintain consistency within our group in order for us to continue to improve and work towards our goal of winning a Stanley Cup."