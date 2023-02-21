Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is "getting really close" to returning, head coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday.

Tocchet said Demko remains without an exact timeline to play, but should return after a skating in a couple of practices with the team.

The 27-year-old has been out since Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury suffered in a game against the Florida Panthers. He had an extended on-ice session Tuesday, per Tocchet,

"Delia (will start), he's had some really good work days."



🗣️ Head Coach Rick Tocchet on tonight's starter. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/g0BfdIn43q — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2023

In limited action this season, Demko has struggled with a 3-10-2 record to go along with a 3.93 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.

Playing in the second year of a five-year, $25 million contract, Demko said earlier this month that hearing rumours about his future with the team has been "a little frustrating" and made it clear he has not requested a trade from the team.

“I’m on the sidelines and I see that stuff popping up, but it’s not true. I’ll say that point blank,” Demko said. “I’ve seen a few things floating around but I’ve never said that. Not even to my wife or anyone close to my circle. I have no idea where that started.”

Colin Delia will start Tuesday for the Canucks against the Nashville Predators, with Arturs Silovs serving as the team's backup.

Tocchet noted that the team has not yet decided what roster moves will be made once Demko is ready to return.