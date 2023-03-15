Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann is now scheduled to throw a side session on Friday as he continues to battle left shoulder soreness, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Manager John Schneider told reporters on Monday that the 20-year-old had been shut down for a few days recently but was scheduled to throw a side session Wednesday, which has now been pushed back two days.

#BlueJays No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann will now throw a side session on Friday after dealing with some left shoulder soreness.



He's been throwing on flat ground. Still sounds like spring precaution more than anything. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 15, 2023

Matheson notes that Tiedemann has been throwing off flat ground and the issue still seems more precautionary than anything else.

The 20-year-old is No. 1 on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list and many believe he could make his Major League debut later in the 2023 season.

He's appeared in two spring games this year, allowing two earned runs in three innings while striking out four.

Teidemann spent the 2022 campaign at three different minor league levels, pitching to a 2.17 ERA in 18 games split between single-A Dunedin, high-A Vancouver and double-A New Hampshire.