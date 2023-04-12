Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann will make his season debut for double-A New Hampshire Thursday night, tweets TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell adds that it won't be a long outing as the 20-year-old southpaw is slated to throw about 50 pitches.

Hearing top #BlueJays prospect Ricky Tiedemann will make his season debut for Double-A New Hampshire tomorrow night.

Won't be a long outing, likely in the range of ~50 pitches. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 12, 2023

Tiedemann's spring got off to a bit of a delayed start because of a shoulder injury but the team had previously said it was not overly concerned with the injury.

Tiedemann took the top spot on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from earlier this year. He currently ranks as the No. 30 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Tiedemann appeared in 18 games across three minor league levels last season, going 5-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 78.2 innings pitched.