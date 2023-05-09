An MRI revealed biceps inflammation in Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann’s left shoulder, manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday.

Schneider added the young left-hander is sidelined week-to-week with the injury.

The 20-year-old exited his start with the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats last Thursday after signaling to the dugout.

Tiedeman has only appeared in four games in New Hampshire this year and has a 0-1 record with a 4.97 earned-run average and 1.623 WHIP.

He had a 217 ERA with 117 strikeouts in 78.2 innings in 18 starts across three minor league levels last season.

The Long Beach, Calif., native was drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of Golden West College and is currently ranked 28th overall by MLB Pipeline.