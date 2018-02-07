Riders' Carter caught with more than 30 grams of marijuana

Saskatchewan Roughriders' wide receiver Duron Carter was caught with more than 30 grams of marijuana at Winnipeg International Airport in November, according to The Regina Leader-Post.

The incident is one of two separate charges for marijuana possession he faces.

Court records and a release from the team indicate Carter was also arrested and charged last Thursday night at the airport in Saskatoon.

"We can confirm there was an incident last night where Duron Carter was charged with marijuana possession,” the team said Friday in a statement. "We are working to gather more information and continue to monitor the situation."

No details on the amount of marijuana from the incident in Saskatoon have been reported.

A first offence involving possession of 30 grams of marijuana under The Criminal Code of Canada could lead to one year in jail with a $1,000 fine.

Carter, who was released from custody, will appear in court in Winnipeg on Feb. 15 and in court in Saskatoon on March 27.

Carter was named the Roughriders' most outstanding player for the 2016-17 CFL season. He signed a one-year extension with the team on Jan. 22.